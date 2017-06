Monday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

The conversation continues at 8 p.m. Monday on ABC (WFAA/8). The Golden State Warriors and forwards Kevin Durant, right, and Draymond Green, center, argued with the Cleveland Cavaliers and forward LeBron James amid rough play Friday night when the Cavaliers won to extend the series to Monday’s Game 5. The Warriors lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, the same situation they were in a year ago against the Cavaliers. This year, Golden State has Draymond Green available. He was suspended for Game 5 a year ago. Ron Schwane AP