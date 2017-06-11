Bibens-Dirkx talks about Sunday gem for Rangers

Willie Calhoun talks about his MLB debut, which includes his first hit and RBI and plenty of action in left field Tuesday during the Texas Rangers' 10-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners (video by Jeff Wilson).
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister was ejected in the fourth inning of Tuesday's loss to the Seattle Mariners, but he was around long enough to watch Willie Calhoun get his first career hit (video by Jeff Wilson).
Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said that some video work between starts enabled him to make a key tweak in his mechanics and helped him allow three runs in six innings Monday against the Seattle Mariners (video by Jeff Wilson).