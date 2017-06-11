More Videos

Calhoun enjoys thrill ride of first MLB game 1:59

Calhoun enjoys thrill ride of first MLB game

Pause
Banister has plenty to say about Calhoun, is mum on ejection 1:35

Banister has plenty to say about Calhoun, is mum on ejection

Calhoun wasn't expecting Rangers call-up but is thrilled to get it 2:44

Calhoun wasn't expecting Rangers call-up but is thrilled to get it

Bush hopeful he, Diekman can shut down games late 1:23

Bush hopeful he, Diekman can shut down games late

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Beltre updates his status after Rangers take him off DL 1:18

Beltre updates his status after Rangers take him off DL

Top Cowboys playmakers in Sunday's victory over the Giants 0:36

Top Cowboys playmakers in Sunday's victory over the Giants

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6

Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology 1:32

Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology

Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations 1:19

Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations

  • Bibens-Dirkx talks about Sunday gem for Rangers

    Austin Bibens-Dirkx outpitched Max Scherzer on Sunday and lifted the Texas Rangers to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals (video by Jeff Wilson).

Bibens-Dirkx talks about Sunday gem for Rangers

Austin Bibens-Dirkx outpitched Max Scherzer on Sunday and lifted the Texas Rangers to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals (video by Jeff Wilson).
jwilson@star-telegram.com
Calhoun enjoys thrill ride of first MLB game

Sports

Calhoun enjoys thrill ride of first MLB game

Willie Calhoun talks about his MLB debut, which includes his first hit and RBI and plenty of action in left field Tuesday during the Texas Rangers' 10-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners (video by Jeff Wilson).