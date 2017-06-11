TCU Horned Frogs Missouri State baseball 6.19.17

TCU catcher Evan Skoug leaps as he is greeted by teammates at the dugout following his go-ahead home run eighth inning against Missouri State. Among the players reacting are Brian Howard (purple), Connor Wanhanen (back) and Jared Janczak (41).
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Missouri State first baseman Justin Paulsen (1) agues a strikeout call by umpire David Uyl during a super regional baseball game against TCU, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 3-2.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU pitcher Jared Janczak (41) attempts a pick-off at first base on Missouri State during a super regional baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 3-2.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Missouri State left fielder Alex Jefferson (40) steals second in front of the throw to TCU shortstop Ryan Merrill (5) during a super regional baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 3-2.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU shortstop Ryan Merrill (5) tags out Missouri State catcher Logan Geha (4) during a steal attempt during a super regional baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 3-2.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Missouri State pitcher Dylan Coleman (10) delivers TCU during a super regional baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 3-2.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Missouri State pitcher Dylan Coleman (10) is congratulated by teammate Jake Lochner (21) as he leaves the game against TCU during a super regional baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 3-2.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Missouri State pitcher Jordan Knutson (14) delivers to TCU during a super regional baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 3-2.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU catcher Evan Skoug watches his two-run home run in the eighth inning leave Lupton Stadium. The Frogs defeated Missouri State 3-2.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU catcher Evan Skoug (9) rounds the bases on his home run against Missouri State during the eighth inning of a super regional baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 3-2.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU catcher Evan Skoug (9) celebrates his home run against Missouri State with teammates Cam Warner (4) and Zach Humphreys (10) during the eighth inning of a super regional baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU second baseman Cam Warner (4) throws to first base turning the first half of a double play ending the game on Missouri State catcher Drew Millas (24) during a super regional baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 3-2.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU pitcher Durbin Feltman (15) and pitcher Jared Janczak (41) celebrate their team’s win over Missouri State during a super regional baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 3-2.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU catcher Evan Skoug (9) celebrates with teammates their win over Missouri State during a super regional baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 3-2.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU catcher Evan Skoug (9) celebrates with fans TCU's win over Missouri State during a super regional baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 3-2.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU’s coach Jim Schlossnagle and Missouri State’s coach Keith Guttin go over ground rules with the umpires before a super regional baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU’s coach Jim Schlossnagle and Missouri State’s coach Keith Guttin greet each other before a super regional baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU pitcher Jared Janczak (41) delivers a pitch to Missouri State during a super regional baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU’s Elliott Barzilli slides into third to advance on a wild pitch against Missouri State in a Super Regional game Saturday at Lupton Stadium.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU third baseman Elliott Barzilli (3) is tagged during a rundown by Missouri State third baseman Jake Burger (9) during a super regional baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram