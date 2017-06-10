Will Power wins IndyCar race at Texas Motor Speedway 6.10.17

Will Power (12) celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Verizon IndyCar Series Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Pole Charlie Kimball (83) leads the field in to turn 1 at the start of the Verizon IndyCar Series Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017.
During a lap 41 yellow pit stop, James Hinchcliffe (5) briefly lost control of his car and shoved Helio Castroneves (3) and Takuma Sato (26) into the wall at the pit exit.
The pit mishap at the Verizon IndyCar Series Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Crew members rush to untangle Helio Castroneves (3) and Takuma Sato's (26) racers. During a lap 41 yellow pit stop, James Hinchcliffe (5) briefly lost control of his car and shoved the two into the wall at the pit exit.
Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato greets fans after his pre-race introduction before the Verizon IndyCar Series Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Marco Andretti greets fans after his pre-race introduction at the Verizon IndyCar Series Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Helio Castroneves (3) limps along the back wall towards turn 3 after hitting the wall out of turn two, taking him out of the race during the Verizon IndyCar Series Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Helio Castroneves’ (3) car is brought back to the garages after Castroneves hit the wall out of turn two, taking him out of the race during the Verizon IndyCar Series Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017.
A crew member with the NTT Data team shields his eyes from the sun as IndyCars are towed by the teams out to the pit row grid before the Verizon IndyCar Series Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Will Power (12) leads the field along the start/finish straight the Verizon IndyCar Series Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Mario Andretti greets fans during driver introductions before the Verizon IndyCar Series Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Vintage military aircraft pass during the pre-race flyover before the Verizon IndyCar Series Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Tony Kanaan (10) and Will Power (12) run side-by-side down the start/finish straight on lap 112 during the Verizon IndyCar Series Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017.
TMS president Eddie Gossage (l) with Will Power (12), the winner of the Verizon IndyCar Series Rainguard Water Sealers 600 on Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.
TMS president Eddie Gossage (l) with Will Power (12) and his Texas-traditional single-action pistols, Power the winner of the Verizon IndyCar Series Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Will Power (12) wins the Verizon IndyCar Series Rainguard Water Sealers 600 under a yellow caution flag, follwed by second place Tony Kanaan (10) at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Will Power (12) does a winner's burnout on the start/finish straigh after winning the Verizon IndyCar Series Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017.
With few laps remaining, eventual winner Will Power (12) leads Scott Dixon (9) and Takuma Sato (26) down the straight. Seconds later Sato tried a pass and wrecked Dixon and himself at the Verizon IndyCar Series Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Will Power (12) with the TMS traditional western six-shooter pistols after winning the Verizon IndyCar Series Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017.
