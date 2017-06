Sunday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

TCU catcher Evan Skoug (9) rounds the bases on his go-ahead home run against Missouri State during the eighth inning of an NCAA super regional baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 3-2. The Horned Frogs and Bears play Game 2 at 5 p.m. Sunday on either Jim Cowsert Special to the Star-Telegram