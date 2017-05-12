Rangers vs. Athletics 5.12.17

Joey Gallo gets showered in powerade after a game winning 3-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2 at Globe Life Park in Arlington Friday, May 12, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Joey Gallo (13) gets mobbed at the plate by his teammates after his clinching home run.
Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy loses the ball trying to make a tag at home on Oakland’s Trevor Plouffe.
Oakland Athletics’ Matt Joyce gets high fives in the dugout after a solo home run in the fifth against the Rangers.
Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) slides home as Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt tries to tag him out in the second inning.
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Jesse Hahn works early against the Texas Rangers.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Cashner recovers after trying to field a ground ball that got past him in the first inning.
Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor tags out Oakland Athletics' Rajai Davis on an attempted steal of second.
Oakland Athletics batter Rajai Davis reacts after hitting a foul ball off his foot.
Texas Rangers Joey Gallo connects for a 3-run home run in the ninth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2.
Joey Gallo rounds the bases after hitting his game-winning home run.
A mob of Texas Rangers welcomes home Joey Gallo (13), the night’s hero.
Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) snags the throw from home as Oakland Athletics’ Rajai Davis tries to steal second in the first inning.
Rangers’ Carlos Gomez celebrates with Shin-Soo Choo after scoring against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning.
Carlos Gomez slides home to score.
The Rangers’ Delino DeShields hits a sacrifice bunt to score Carlos Gomez in the fifth.
