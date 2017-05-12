Cowboys rookie minicamp 5.12.17

Head coach Jason Garrett talks to his rookies after practice Friday.
Receiver and returner Ryan Switzer gets instruction from receivers coach Derek Dooley.
Quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson gets in work with Austin Appleby (3), Cooper Rush (7) and Quinn Epperly (1).
Defensive backs Marquez White, left, and Duke Thomas go head-to-head after Friday’s rookie minicamp at the Cowboys’ practice facility.
Former Ohio State receiver Noah Brown takes a dash down the field.
Defensive backs Duke Thomas (26) and Jourdan Lewis (27) go head-to-head in drills as Marquez White (39) watches.
Second-year running back Ezekiel Elliott watches action from the Cowboys’ rookie minicamp.
Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, left, tries to provide an obstacle for first-round pick Taco Charlton.
Joseph Jones, left, and Taco Charlton run a drill with special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.
CB Jourdan Lewis (27) works with one of the coaching staff during drills. The Dallas Cowboys held their minicamp for rookies at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Friday, May 12, 2017.
Linebackers coach Matt Eberflus makes a point for his rookies, running the drill to show what he expects.
Punter Sam Irwin-Hill (2) and snapper Zach Wood (49) meet with special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.
Defensive back Marquez White completes a drill.
The Cowboys top draft pick, defensive end Taco Charlton, is surrounded by the media in the locker room before Friday’s minicamp.
