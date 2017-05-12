UIL Texas state track and field meet, May 12, 2017

South Hills’ Calvin Clater celebrates after clearing 6 feet, 11 inches for the 5A state high jump win at the UIL state track meet in Austin on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
South Hills’ Calvin Clater celebrates after clearing 6 feet, 11 inches for the 5A state high jump win at the UIL state track meet in Austin on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
South Hills’ Calvin Clater competes in the high jump at the UIL state track meet in Austin on Friday, May 12, 2017. He won the event with a jump of 6 feet, 11 inches.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Saginaw Boswell’s Jalen Seals competes in the long jump at the UIL state track meet in Austin on Friday, May 12, 2017. He placed second in the event.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
South Hills’ Tylan Wallace competes in the long jump at the UIL state track meet in Austin on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Southlake Carroll senior Reed Brown, right, wins the Class 6A 3,200-meter run at the UIL state track meet in Austin, May 12, 2017.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Southlake Carroll’s Reed Brown, right, wins the 6A 3,200 meter run during the UIL state track meet in Austin on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Mansfield Lake Ridge sophomore Jasmine Moore wins the 5A long jump during the UIL state track and field meet in Austin on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Mansfield Lake Ridge sophomore Jasmine Moore wins the 5A long jump during the UIL state track and field meet in Austin on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Saginaw Chisholm Trail’s Alan Rhone competes in the 5A high jump at the UIL state track meet in Austin on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Chisholm Trail’s Chante Mathews competes in the 5A long jump at the UIL state track meet in Austin on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Trophy Club Byron Nelson’s Sanaa Barnes clears 5 feet, 8 inches to win the 6A state high jump at the UIL state track meet in Austin on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Byron Nelson’s Sanaa Barnes celebrates after clearing 5 feet, 8 inches to win the 6A state high jump at the UIL state track meet in Austin on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Fort Worth Wyatt coach Lee Williams, with his wife, Carolyn Williams, receives a UIL Distinguished Service Award at the state track meet in Austin on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Fort Worth Wyatt coach Lee Williams, second from left, receives a UIL Distinguished Service Award at the UIL state track meet in Austin, May 12, 2017. From left, Paul Galvan, Williams, Carolyn Williams, Traci Neely and Susan Elza.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Fort Worth Trimble Tech’s Keishawn Everly competes in the 100-meter dash at the UIL state track meet in Austin on Friday, May 12, 2017. He finished second in the event.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Mansfield Legacy Ja’Leesa Giles wins the state 100-meter dash with a time of 11.64 at the UIL state track and field meet in Austin on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Mansfield Lake Ridge’s Zion Smith competes in the 800-meter run at the 5A UIL state track and field meet in Austin on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Saginaw’s Amani Lawrence competes in the 100-meter hurdles at the 5A UIL state track meet in Austin on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Khampha Bouaphanh
kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com