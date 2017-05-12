Saturday TV/Radio for DFW sports

Sports

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Mariners at Blue Jays

noon

MLB Network

Astros at Yankees

noon

Root Sports

Cubs at Cardinals

3 p.m.

FS1

Orioles at Royals

6 p.m.

MLB Network

Athletics at Rangers

7 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Tigers at Angels

9 p.m. (JIP)

MLB Network

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Auburn at LSU

noon

SEC Network

TCU at Oklahoma

2 p.m.

FSSW Plus

KTCU/88.7 FM

Mississippi State at Georgia

3 p.m.

SEC Network

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

6 p.m.

SEC Network

WNBA

Time

TV/Radio

Seattle at Los Angeles

4 p.m.

ESPN

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

PGA: The Players Championship

1 p.m.

KXAS/5

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stanley Cup Conference final

Game 1: Senators at Penguins

6 p.m.

KXAS/5

Hockey

Time

TV/Radio

IIHF World Championship:

Group play: U.S. vs. Latvia

9:30 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

College lacrosse

Time

TV/Radio

NCAA Men’s first round:

Towson vs. Penn St.

Duke vs. Johns Hopkins

Air Force vs. Denver

North Carolina vs. Albany

11 a.m.

1:30 p.m.

4 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU

ESPNU

ESPNU

ESPNU

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

Formula One: Qualifying

7 a.m.

CNBC

FIA Formula E at Monaco

7 a.m. (T)

10:30 a.m. (T)

FS2

FS1

IndyCar: IndyCar Grand Prix

2:30 p.m.

WFAA/8

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup:

Go Bowling 400

6:30 p.m.

FS1

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Premier League:

Leicester City at Manchester City

Swansea at Sunderland

Arsenal at Stoke City

6:25 a.m.

8:55 a.m.

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN

NBCSN

NBCSN

Bundesliga:

RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich

Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Leverkusen vs. FC Koln

8:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m.

KDFW/4

FS1

FS2

MLS: Seattle at Chicago

8 p.m.

ESPN2

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

American Conference Champ.:

Teams TBD

11 a.m.

ESPN

ACC Conference Champ.:

Teams TBD

1 p.m.

ESPN

Big East Tournament Champ.:

Teams TBD

1:30 p.m.

FS2

SEC Tournament Champ.:

Teams TBD

7 p.m.

ESPN

Big 12 Tournament

Fifth-place game: Teams TBD

Third-place game: Teams TBD

Championship: Teams TBD

11 a.m.

1:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

FSSW, FCS

FSSW, FCS

FS2

Track & Field

Time

TV/Radio

IAAF Diamond League

6:30 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

Beach volleyball

Time

TV/Radio

USA Collegiate Championships:

Women’s Final: Teams TBD

5 p.m.

NBCSN

