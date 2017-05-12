Saturday TV/Radio for DFW sports

|
MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Mariners at Blue Jays
noon
MLB Network
Astros at Yankees
noon
Root Sports
Cubs at Cardinals
3 p.m.
FS1
Orioles at Royals
6 p.m.
MLB Network
Athletics at Rangers
7 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Tigers at Angels
9 p.m. (JIP)
MLB Network
College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
Auburn at LSU
noon
SEC Network
TCU at Oklahoma
2 p.m.
FSSW Plus
KTCU/88.7 FM
Mississippi State at Georgia
3 p.m.
SEC Network
Texas A&M at Ole Miss
6 p.m.
SEC Network
WNBA
Time
TV/Radio
Seattle at Los Angeles
4 p.m.
ESPN
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
PGA: The Players Championship
1 p.m.
KXAS/5
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Stanley Cup Conference final
Game 1: Senators at Penguins
6 p.m.
KXAS/5
Hockey
Time
TV/Radio
IIHF World Championship:
Group play: U.S. vs. Latvia
9:30 p.m. (T)
NBCSN
College lacrosse
Time
TV/Radio
NCAA Men’s first round:
Towson vs. Penn St.
Duke vs. Johns Hopkins
Air Force vs. Denver
North Carolina vs. Albany
11 a.m.
1:30 p.m.
4 p.m.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU
ESPNU
ESPNU
ESPNU
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
Formula One: Qualifying
7 a.m.
CNBC
FIA Formula E at Monaco
7 a.m. (T)
10:30 a.m. (T)
FS2
FS1
IndyCar: IndyCar Grand Prix
2:30 p.m.
WFAA/8
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup:
Go Bowling 400
6:30 p.m.
FS1
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Premier League:
Leicester City at Manchester City
Swansea at Sunderland
Arsenal at Stoke City
6:25 a.m.
8:55 a.m.
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN
NBCSN
NBCSN
Bundesliga:
RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich
Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Leverkusen vs. FC Koln
8:30 a.m.
8:30 a.m.
8:30 a.m.
KDFW/4
FS1
FS2
MLS: Seattle at Chicago
8 p.m.
ESPN2
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
American Conference Champ.:
Teams TBD
11 a.m.
ESPN
ACC Conference Champ.:
Teams TBD
1 p.m.
ESPN
Big East Tournament Champ.:
Teams TBD
1:30 p.m.
FS2
SEC Tournament Champ.:
Teams TBD
7 p.m.
ESPN
Big 12 Tournament
Fifth-place game: Teams TBD
Third-place game: Teams TBD
Championship: Teams TBD
11 a.m.
1:30 p.m.
4:30 p.m.
FSSW, FCS
FSSW, FCS
FS2
Track & Field
Time
TV/Radio
IAAF Diamond League
6:30 p.m. (T)
NBCSN
Beach volleyball
Time
TV/Radio
USA Collegiate Championships:
Women’s Final: Teams TBD
5 p.m.
NBCSN
MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291
Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308
FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198
Fox College Sports is on DirecTV/608, U-verse/648, FiOS/301, Charter/282
