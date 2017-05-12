Mom thinks he’ll be doctor and NFL player. With 8 Ivy League offers, he’s on his way

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:52 Rangers manager liked what Martin Perez did Thursday Pause 1:06 Disappointed Adrian Beltre reveals new calf issue 1:17 Texas Live! A first look at the Rangers dining and entertainment project 1:48 Keller out-duels Arlington Martin in quarterfinal opener 2:13 Tripping Daisy at Club Dada 1:38 An inside look at Eatzi's opening in University Park Village 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 11 3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department 0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Video: Jahmir Smith, a junior at Lee Senior High School, excels on the football field and in the classroom. Smith rushed for 2,130 yards in 2016. He also has a 4.3 GPA and has been offered scholarships from all of the Ivy League Schools. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com