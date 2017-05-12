More Videos

1:48 Keller out-duels Arlington Martin in quarterfinal opener

2:29 Mike Napoli made a prophet of Jonathan Lucroy

0:54 Jonathan Lucroy told Mike Napoli he was going to come up big Thursday

1:47 Fort Worth Vaqueros prepare for fourth season

1:33 Yu Darvish regrouped after early homers Wednesday night

1:21 New TCU receivers Reagor, Snell believe they can make 'big-time plays'

2:39 Jerry Jones responds to question about Cowboys honoring Tony Romo's career

0:25 Will the Cowboys increase Ezekiel Elliott's workload in 2017?

1:22 Jerry Jones would like to see La'el Collins play right tackle

1:04 Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott's leadership skills will be a bigger part of Cowboys success in 2017

1:23 Jerry Jones says he would like to play Lael Collins at right tackle

1:04 Cowboys owner Jerry Jones counting on Dak Prescott's leadership skills in 2017