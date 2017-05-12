Keller out-duels Arlington Martin in quarterfinal opener
Keller took the lead in the bottom of the second and Dylann Kaderka struck out six batters as the Indians won 2-1 in Game 1 of a 6A Region 1 quarterfinal series. Game 2 is 7pm Friday at Crowley High School.
bgosset@star-telegram.com
More Videos
1:48
Keller out-duels Arlington Martin in quarterfinal opener
2:29
Mike Napoli made a prophet of Jonathan Lucroy
0:54
Jonathan Lucroy told Mike Napoli he was going to come up big Thursday
1:47
Fort Worth Vaqueros prepare for fourth season
1:33
Yu Darvish regrouped after early homers Wednesday night
1:21
New TCU receivers Reagor, Snell believe they can make 'big-time plays'
2:39
Jerry Jones responds to question about Cowboys honoring Tony Romo's career
0:25
Will the Cowboys increase Ezekiel Elliott's workload in 2017?
1:22
Jerry Jones would like to see La'el Collins play right tackle
1:04
Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott's leadership skills will be a bigger part of Cowboys success in 2017
1:23
Jerry Jones says he would like to play Lael Collins at right tackle
1:04
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones counting on Dak Prescott's leadership skills in 2017
5:51
Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith says he will be on field for season opener against the Giants