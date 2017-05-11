Jerry Jones responds to question about Cowboys honoring Tony Romo's career

Two rehab starts allowed Tyson Ross to continue to get reps and get the feel back for pitch after missing 15 month with various injuries. He's a work in progress, but returns Saturday to the Texas Rangers (video by Jeff Wilson).
Left-hander Alex Claudio thought he was going to be taken out of the game in the ninth inning Friday, especially with Jose Altuve up. But Claudio came through for the Texas Rangers (video by Jeff Wilson).
Texas Rangers lefty Cole Hamels worked seven scoreless innings Friday, the final four with a dinged up left knee, and was happy to continue building on his complete game last weekend (video by Jeff Wilson).