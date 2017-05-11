More Videos

1:22 Jerry Jones would like to see La'el Collins play right tackle

1:04 Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott's leadership skills will be a bigger part of Cowboys success in 2017

1:23 Jerry Jones says he would like to play Lael Collins at right tackle

1:04 Cowboys owner Jerry Jones counting on Dak Prescott's leadership skills in 2017

5:51 Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith says he will be on field for season opener against the Giants

1:29 Nolan Catholic softball final four sendoff

1:18 Joey Gallo says Rangers hitters not panicking

2:21 A.J. Griffin talks about his big day Tuesday

1:58 Jeff Banister praises offense, A.J. Griffin after Rangers' win

1:37 Rangers' Yu Darvish talks about his increased pitch counts

1:53 Cowboys safety Byron Jones welcomes the new competition in the team's secondary

1:07 Nick Martinez looks for positives after Rangers' loss