Jerry Jones would like to see La'el Collins play right tackle

by Clarence Hill Jr.
Nolan Catholic heads to Austin for the TAPPS Division I final four at Concordia University to play Antonian College Prep at 4pm Wednesday. Championship game is 6pm Thursday.
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister was pleased Tuesday after a dormant offense sparked up and was thrilled with the shutout thrown by A.J. Griffin (video by Jeff Wilson).
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo Said that the offense didn't need an 11-run game Tuesday, but they will gladly take it (video by Jeff Wilson).
Texas Rangers right-hander A.J. Griffin tossed a four-hit shutout Tuesday at San Diego, his hometown (video by Jeff Wilson).
Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish said that his increased workloads have given him confidence in his elbow (video by Jeff Wilson).
With so many new faces in the secondary, safety Byron Jones plans to step up and be a vocal leader for the Dallas Cowboys next season
Texas Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez allowed four runs in the first four innings but liked that he retired the last eight batters he faced through the sixth (video by Jeff Wilson).
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister talks about where the offense when wrong Monday while collecting only two hits in a 5-1 loss (video by Jeff Wilson).
With the offseason losses in the secondary, Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath preparing to compete for a starting job next season
Dallas Cowboys offensive left tackle Tyron Smith expound on the loss of offensive lineman Doug Free, who announced his retirement in March