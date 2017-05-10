Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres, 5.10.17

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush (51) pitching during the ninth inning as the Rangers beat the Padres 4 to 3 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) working during the first inning as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
The Texas Rangers paused for a moment of silence before the game to honor Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Sports Editor Celeste Williams, who died Monday night, as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
The Texas Rangers paused for a moment of silence before the game to honor Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Sports Editor Celeste Williams, who died Monday night, as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo (17) gets an ice bath from shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) and Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) after the game as the Rangers beat the Padres 4 to 3 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo (17) gets an ice bath from shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) and Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) after the game as the Rangers beat the Padres 4 to 3 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers first baseman Ryan Rua (16) and center fielder Carlos Gomez (14) celebrate after the game as the Rangers beat the Padres 4 to 3 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush (51) shakes hands with catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) after the game as the Rangers beat the Padres 4 to 3 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush (51) pitching during the ninth inning as the Rangers beat the Padres 4 to 3 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Keone Kela (50) pitching during the eighth inning as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) gets hit by pitch during the seventh inning as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers pitching coach Doug Brocail (46) visits with Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jeremy Jeffress (23) and Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) during the seventh inning as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jeremy Jeffress (23) pitching during the seventh inning as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) hits a fourth inning double as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) and pitching coach Doug Brocail (46) visit starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) during the fourth inning as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
San Diego Padres shortstop Erick Aybar (8) safely steals second base as Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) can't catch the throw from catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) during the fourth inning as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) hits a double during the second inning as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) hits a double during the second inning as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) is called out on a rundown between second base and third base during the first inning as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Luis Perdomo (61) pitching during the first inning as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Luis Perdomo (61) pitching during the first inning as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) gives up a home run to San Diego Padres first baseman Wil Myers (4) during the first inning as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) gives up a home run to San Diego Padres first baseman Wil Myers (4) during the first inning as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) working during the first inning as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) working during the first inning as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister (28) watching batting practice before the game as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com