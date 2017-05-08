Tony Romo at U.S. Open qualifying, 5.8.17

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (right) discusses a tee shot with his coach and caddie Robert McMillan as he plays in the U.S. Open Local Qualifying at the Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo on Monday.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo lines up a putt as he plays in the U.S. Open Local Qualifying at the Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo on Monday.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo waits to putt as he plays in the U.S. Open Local Qualifying at the Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo on Monday.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo watches a tee shot with his coach and caddie Robert McMillan as he plays in the U.S. Open Local Qualifying at the Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo on Monday.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo watches a chip shot onto the green as he plays in the U.S. Open Local Qualifying at the Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo on Monday.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo waves to the fans after a putt as he plays in the U.S. Open Local Qualifying at the Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo on Monday.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo hits from the adjacent fairway as he plays in the U.S. Open Local Qualifying at the Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo on Monday.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo discusses a putt with his coach and caddie Robert McMillan as he plays in the U.S. Open Local Qualifying at the Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo on Monday.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (right) talks with fellow golfer David Lutterus as he plays in the U.S. Open Local Qualifying at the Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo on Monday.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo watches a tee shot as he plays in the U.S. Open Local Qualifying at the Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo on Monday.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo reacts to a fairway shot as he plays in the U.S. Open Local Qualifying at the Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo on Monday.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo plays in the U.S. Open Local Qualifying at the Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo on Monday.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo lines up a putt as he plays in the U.S. Open Local Qualifying at the Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo on Monday.
