TCU vs. Texas baseball, 5.7.17

Luken Baker smiles as he is cheered by teammates and fans after his hit scored the winning run to beat Texas 4-3 in the 10th inning at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
TCU players mob Luken Baker after his hit scored the winning run to beat Texas 4-3 in the 10th inningat Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
TCU first baseman Luken Baker follows through on a double to right center that scored the game-winning run in the 10th inning for a 4-3 victory against Texas on Sunday at Lupton Stadium.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
TCU pitcher Mitchell Traver (33) walks off the mound after being relieved in the sixth inning against Texas at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
TCU shortstop Ryan Merrill (5) tries to make the tag on Texas’ David Hamilton (1) who reached second on a failed pickoff attempt in the 7th inning at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
TCU shortstop Ryan Merrill (5) tries to make the tag on Texas’ David Hamilton (1) who reached second on a failed pickoff attempt in the 7th inning at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas third baseman Ryan Reynolds (37) makes the tag at third on TCU’s Evan Skoug (9) who tried to strecth a double in the 8th inning at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
TCU infielder Cam Warner (4) makes the tag at second on Texas’ Kody Clemens (2) who tries to stretch a single in the 10th inning at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
TCU pitcher Sean Wymer (26) works the ninth inning against Texas at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
TCU catcher Evan Skoug (9) lifts Ryan Merrill (5) who scored the winning run on a hit by Luken Baker in the 10th inning to beat Texas 4-3 and sweep the series at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
TCU catcher Evan Skoug (9) lifts Ryan Merrill (5) who scored the winning run on a hit by Luken Baker in the 10th inning to beat Texas 4-3 and sweep the series at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
TCU infielder Luken Baker (19) tries to evade Connor Wanhanen and the inevitable dogpile after his hit scored the winning run to beat Texas 4-3 in the 10th inning at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
TCU pitcher Mitchell Traver (33) works the first inning against Texas at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
TCU pitcher Mitchell Traver (33) works the first inning against Texas at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
TCU's Cam Warner (4) dives back to first to beat a pickoff throw to Texas first baseman Kacy Clemens (42) at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas’ Kody Clemens (2) gets a high five from Travis Jones (11) after scoring on a solo home run in the 6th inning against TCU at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com