Sunday TV/Radio for DFW sports

|
MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Marlins at Mets
noon
MLB Network
Astros at Angels
2:30 p.m.
Root Sports
Rangers at Mariners
3 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Yankees at Cubs
7 p.m.
ESPN
College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
Texas at TCU
1 p.m.
ESPNU
KTCU/88.7 FM
South Carolina at LSU
2 p.m.
ESPN
Alabama at Auburn
4 p.m.
SEC Network
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
5 p.m.
FSSW Plus
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Conference semifinals:
Game 4: Cavaliers at Raptors
Game 4: Celtics at Wizards
Game 4: Spurs at Rockets
2:30 p.m.
5:30 p.m.
8 p.m.
WFAA/8
TNT
TNT
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
European PGA: GolfSixes, Day 2
6 a.m.
Golf
PGA: Wells Fargo Championship
noon
2 p.m.
Golf
KTVT/11
Champions: Insperity Invitational
2 p.m.
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Stanley Cup Conference semifinals:
Game 6: Blues at Predators
Game 6: Ducks at Oilers
2 p.m.
6 p.m.
KXAS/5
NBCSN
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup:
Geico 500
1 p.m.
KDFW/4
NHRA: Southern Nationals
5 p.m. (T)
FS1
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Premier League:
Southampton at Liverpool
Man. United at Arsenal
7:25 a.m.
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN
NBCSN
Bundesliga:
Hamburg vs. Mainz
SC Freiburg vs. Schalke
8:30 a.m.
10:20 a.m.
FS1
FS2
MLS:
Sporting KC at Minnesota
12:30 p.m.
FS1
FIFA Beach World Cup:
Final: Tahiti vs. Brazil
3:25 p.m.
FS1
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
LSU at South Carolina
11 a.m.
SEC Network
Auburn at Alabama
noon
ESPN2
Baylor at Texas
1 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
Arizona at UCLA
3 p.m.
ESPN2
Swimming
Time
TV/Radio
Arena Pro Swim Series
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN
MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291
Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300
TNT is on DirecTV/245, Dish/138, U-verse/108, FiOS/51, Time Warner/45, Charter/77
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
Comments