May 06, 2017 6:41 PM

Sunday TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Marlins at Mets

noon

MLB Network

Astros at Angels

2:30 p.m.

Root Sports

Rangers at Mariners

3 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Yankees at Cubs

7 p.m.

ESPN

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Texas at TCU

1 p.m.

ESPNU

KTCU/88.7 FM

South Carolina at LSU

2 p.m.

ESPN

Alabama at Auburn

4 p.m.

SEC Network

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

5 p.m.

FSSW Plus

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Conference semifinals:

Game 4: Cavaliers at Raptors

Game 4: Celtics at Wizards

Game 4: Spurs at Rockets

2:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

8 p.m.

WFAA/8

TNT

TNT

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

European PGA: GolfSixes, Day 2

6 a.m.

Golf

PGA: Wells Fargo Championship

noon

2 p.m.

Golf

KTVT/11

Champions: Insperity Invitational

2 p.m.

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stanley Cup Conference semifinals:

Game 6: Blues at Predators

Game 6: Ducks at Oilers

2 p.m.

6 p.m.

KXAS/5

NBCSN

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup:

Geico 500

1 p.m.

KDFW/4

NHRA: Southern Nationals

5 p.m. (T)

FS1

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Premier League:

Southampton at Liverpool

Man. United at Arsenal

7:25 a.m.

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN

NBCSN

Bundesliga:

Hamburg vs. Mainz

SC Freiburg vs. Schalke

8:30 a.m.

10:20 a.m.

FS1

FS2

MLS:

Sporting KC at Minnesota

12:30 p.m.

FS1

FIFA Beach World Cup:

Final: Tahiti vs. Brazil

3:25 p.m.

FS1

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

LSU at South Carolina

11 a.m.

SEC Network

Auburn at Alabama

noon

ESPN2

Baylor at Texas

1 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Arizona at UCLA

3 p.m.

ESPN2

Swimming

Time

TV/Radio

Arena Pro Swim Series

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN

