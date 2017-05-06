TCU Texas baseball 5.5.17

TCU’s Cam Warner (4) and Luken Baker (19) greet Evan Skoug at home after his home run against Texas in the second inning.
Richard W. Rodriguez
TCU starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (12) works the first inning aganst Texas
TCU pitcher Nick Lodolo (12) pitches in the second inning.
TCU shortstop Ryan Merrill (5) goes to make the tag on Texas’ Zane Gurwitz (50) at second for the out in the second inning.
TCU infielder Luken Baker (19) hits a double in the second inning against Texas.
TCU catcher Evan Skoug (9) rounds the bases after a home run off of Texas pitcher Morgan Cooper n in the second inning.
Texas’ Kody Clemens (2) taps helmets with Austin Todd (44) after a home run in the third inning against TCU at Lupton Stadum.
TCU infielder Elliott Barzilli (3) hits a double in the third inning against Texas at Lupton Stadum.
TCU catcher Evan Skoug (9) watches his home run shot against Texas in the second inning.
TCU infielder Elliott Barzilli (3) taps helmets with Ryan Merrill (5) after a home run in the 5th inning.
TCU starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (12) works the first inning aganst Texas at Lupton Stadum.
Texas outfielder Austin Todd (44) reaches third on a sacrifice fly in the first inning against TCU at Lupton Stadum.
Texas' Austin Todd (44) celebrates with Kacy Clemens (42) after scoring in the first inning against TCU at Lupton Stadum.
TCU second baseman Cam Warner (4) is unable to catch the throw from home as Texas infielder Travis Jones (11) steals second in the first inning.
Texas starting pitcher Morgan Cooper (41) works the first inning against TCU at Lupton Stadum.
Texas starting pitcher Morgan Cooper (41) works the first inning against TCU.
TCU infielder Cam Warner (4) hits a single in the first inning against Texas in the first inning against Texas at Lupton Stadum.
TCU’s Connor Wanhanen (16) evades the tag by Texas catcher Michael Cantu (7) as he scores on a single by Cam Warner in the first inning.
