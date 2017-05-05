Sports

May 05, 2017 4:11 PM

Saturday TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Red Sox at Twins

1 p.m.

MLB Network

Indians at Royals

3 p.m.

FS1

Yankees at Cubs

6 p.m.

KDFW/4

Rangers at Mariners

8 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Astros at Angels

8 p.m.

Root Sports

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Texas at TCU

noon

ESPN2

KTCU/88.7 FM

Arkansas at Tennessee

noon

SEC Network

Mississippi State at Texas A&M

1 p.m.

ESPNU

South Carolina at LSU

7 p.m.

SEC Network

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Conference semifinals:

Game 3: Warriors at Jazz

7:30 p.m.

WFAA/8

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

European PGA: GolfSixes, Day 1

6 a.m.

Golf

PGA: Wells Fargo Championship

11:30 a.m.

2 p.m.

Golf

KTVT/11

Champions: Insperity Invitational

1:30 p.m.

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stanley Cup Conference semif.:

Game 5: Rangers at Senators

Game 5: Penguins at Capitals

2 p.m.

6:15 p.m.

NBCSN

KXAS/5

Horse racing

Time

TV/Radio

Kentucky Derby

Derby post time

1:30 p.m.

5:34 p.m.

KXAS/5

KXAS/5

College lacrosse

Time

TV/Radio

Women: Big East Championship

1:30 p.m.

FS2

Men: Big East Championship

3:30 p.m.

FS2

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

FIA World Endurance Champ.:

Spa-Francorchamps

7:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

FS1

FS2

NASCAR Xfinity: Qualifying

9:30 a.m.

FS1

NASCAR Xfinity:

Sparks Energy 300

noon

KDFW/4

NASCAR Cup: Qualifying

3 p.m.

KDFW/4

IMSA, Sportscar Championship:

Circuit of the Americas 120

6 p.m.

FS1

AMA: Monster Energy Supercross

9 p.m.

FS1

NHRA: Qualifying

Midnight (T)

FS1

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Premier League:

Crystal Palace at Man. City

Sunderland at Hull City

Teams TBA

Everton at Swansea

6:25 a.m.

8:55 a.m.

9 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN

NBCSN

CNBC

KXAS/5

Bundesliga:

Bor. Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim

Hertha Berlin vs. RB Leipzig

8:20 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

FS2

FS1

MLS:

Toronto at Seattle

2 p.m.

ESPN

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake

8:30 p.m.

KTXA/21

KWRD/100.7 FM

FIFA Beach World Cup semifinals:

Iran vs. Tahiti

6:30 p.m.

FS2

Italy vs. Brazil

8 p.m.

FS2

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Baylor at Texas

1 p.m.

FSSW

Kentucky at Mississippi St.

3 p.m.

SEC Network

Auburn at Alabama

7 p.m.

ESPN

Arizona at UCLA

8 p.m.

ESPN2

Swimming

Team

TV/Radio

Arena Pro Swim Series

6 p.m.

NBCSN

College volleyball

Time

TV/Radio

NCAA Men’s Championship:

Teams TBD

6 p.m.

ESPN2

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Rangers broadcaster Dave Raymond keeps it light

Rangers broadcaster Dave Raymond keeps it light 0:59

Rangers broadcaster Dave Raymond keeps it light
Joey Gallo hit his ninth homer on Thursday 0:55

Joey Gallo hit his ninth homer on Thursday
Rangers Jeff Banister talks escaping Houston with a win 1:20

Rangers Jeff Banister talks escaping Houston with a win

View More Video

Sports Videos