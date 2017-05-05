Saturday TV/Radio for DFW sports

|
MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Red Sox at Twins
1 p.m.
MLB Network
Indians at Royals
3 p.m.
FS1
Yankees at Cubs
6 p.m.
KDFW/4
Rangers at Mariners
8 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Astros at Angels
8 p.m.
Root Sports
College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
Texas at TCU
noon
ESPN2
KTCU/88.7 FM
Arkansas at Tennessee
noon
SEC Network
Mississippi State at Texas A&M
1 p.m.
ESPNU
South Carolina at LSU
7 p.m.
SEC Network
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Conference semifinals:
Game 3: Warriors at Jazz
7:30 p.m.
WFAA/8
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
European PGA: GolfSixes, Day 1
6 a.m.
Golf
PGA: Wells Fargo Championship
11:30 a.m.
2 p.m.
Golf
KTVT/11
Champions: Insperity Invitational
1:30 p.m.
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Stanley Cup Conference semif.:
Game 5: Rangers at Senators
Game 5: Penguins at Capitals
2 p.m.
6:15 p.m.
NBCSN
KXAS/5
Horse racing
Time
TV/Radio
Kentucky Derby
Derby post time
1:30 p.m.
5:34 p.m.
KXAS/5
KXAS/5
College lacrosse
Time
TV/Radio
Women: Big East Championship
1:30 p.m.
FS2
Men: Big East Championship
3:30 p.m.
FS2
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
FIA World Endurance Champ.:
Spa-Francorchamps
7:30 a.m.
10:30 a.m.
FS1
FS2
NASCAR Xfinity: Qualifying
9:30 a.m.
FS1
NASCAR Xfinity:
Sparks Energy 300
noon
KDFW/4
NASCAR Cup: Qualifying
3 p.m.
KDFW/4
IMSA, Sportscar Championship:
Circuit of the Americas 120
6 p.m.
FS1
AMA: Monster Energy Supercross
9 p.m.
FS1
NHRA: Qualifying
Midnight (T)
FS1
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Premier League:
Crystal Palace at Man. City
Sunderland at Hull City
Teams TBA
Everton at Swansea
6:25 a.m.
8:55 a.m.
9 a.m.
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN
NBCSN
CNBC
KXAS/5
Bundesliga:
Bor. Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim
Hertha Berlin vs. RB Leipzig
8:20 a.m.
11:30 a.m.
FS2
FS1
MLS:
Toronto at Seattle
2 p.m.
ESPN
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake
8:30 p.m.
KTXA/21
KWRD/100.7 FM
FIFA Beach World Cup semifinals:
Iran vs. Tahiti
6:30 p.m.
FS2
Italy vs. Brazil
8 p.m.
FS2
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Baylor at Texas
1 p.m.
FSSW
Kentucky at Mississippi St.
3 p.m.
SEC Network
Auburn at Alabama
7 p.m.
ESPN
Arizona at UCLA
8 p.m.
ESPN2
Swimming
Team
TV/Radio
Arena Pro Swim Series
6 p.m.
NBCSN
College volleyball
Time
TV/Radio
NCAA Men’s Championship:
Teams TBD
6 p.m.
ESPN2
MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308
ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198
