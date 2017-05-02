Matt Barnes should be concerned about the Jazz, not the nightlife in Salt Lake City

DALLAS – Needless to say, I was totally shocked to hear Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes tell ESPN that there’s no nightlife in Salt Lake City.
Are you kidding me? Maybe Barnes just doesn’t know where to look.
And if he doesn’t know where to look, just ask the taxi driver or the concierge at the Warriors’ swanky team hotel in Salt Lake City. Or he can use his smart phone and check with that invention called Google and it’ll tell you all you need to know about the nightlife in any city.
Since I’m friends with a lot of folks in Salt Lake City, I’ve had no problems getting around one of the finest and friendliest cities in the NBA. In fact, those who know me know that I’m the unofficial mayor of Salt Lake City.
But that’s another story to be rehashed another day.
Anyway, I’m completely puzzled as to why anyone in the middle of a playoff race would publicly be concerned about engaging in the nightlife. Barnes’ priorities need to be on battling the Utah Jazz, not on the nightlife in Salt Lake City or the nightlife in any city.
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
