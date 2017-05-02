Sports

May 02, 2017 4:00 PM

Wednesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Blue Jays at Yankees

6 p.m.

ESPN

Rangers at Astros

7 p.m.

FSSW, Root

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Giants at Dodgers

9 p.m.

MLB Network

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Conference semifinals:

Game 2: Raptors at Cavaliers

Game 2: Rockets at Spurs

6 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

TNT

TNT

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stanley Cup Conference semif.:

Game 4: Capitals at Penguins

Game 4: Ducks at Oilers

6:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

NBCSN

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

UEFA Europa League:

Ajax vs. Olympique Lyonnais

11:30 a.m.

FS2

UEFA Champions League:

AS Monaco vs. Juventus

1:30 p.m.

FS1

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas

4 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Southern Miss at Ole Miss

6 p.m.

SEC Network

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU

