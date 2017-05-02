Wednesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

|
MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Blue Jays at Yankees
6 p.m.
ESPN
Rangers at Astros
7 p.m.
FSSW, Root
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Giants at Dodgers
9 p.m.
MLB Network
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Conference semifinals:
Game 2: Raptors at Cavaliers
Game 2: Rockets at Spurs
6 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
TNT
TNT
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Stanley Cup Conference semif.:
Game 4: Capitals at Penguins
Game 4: Ducks at Oilers
6:30 p.m.
9 p.m.
NBCSN
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
UEFA Europa League:
Ajax vs. Olympique Lyonnais
11:30 a.m.
FS2
UEFA Champions League:
AS Monaco vs. Juventus
1:30 p.m.
FS1
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas
4 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
Southern Miss at Ole Miss
6 p.m.
SEC Network
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU
MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291
Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
TNT is on DirecTV/245, Dish/138, U-verse/108, FiOS/51, Time Warner/45, Charter/77
Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301
