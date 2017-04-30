LPGA's Texas Shootout final round. 4.30.17

Haru Nomura waves to the gallery as she heads to the 18th green on the sixth playoff hole during the final round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX on Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram
Cristie Kerr hits out of the bunker on the 18 on the sixth playoff hole during the final round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX on Sunday, April 30, 2017. Special to the Star-Telegram
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram
Haru Nomura smiles during the second playoff hole during the final round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club. Nomura still had a ways to go: She won on the sixth playoff hole.
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Haru Nomura makes the heart symbol to fans as heads out for the first playoff hole during the final round.
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram
Cristie Kerr forces a playoff during the final round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving.
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram
Haru Nomura holds the winners trophy following her victory of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout.
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram
Haru Nomura is showered with beer after winning the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout on the sixth playoff hole at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX on Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram
Jessica Korda walks off 18 following her round during the final round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout.
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram
Haru Nomura is showered with beer after winning the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout on the sixth playoff hole.
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram
Cristie Kerr reacts after making a birdie putt on the 8th hole during the final round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout.
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram
Cristie Kerr celebrates a shot during the final round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout.
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram
Anything good was cause for celebration during the final round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX on Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram
Michelle Wie lines up her putt on the 8th hole during the final round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX on Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram
Michelle Wie putts for birdie on the 1st hole during the final round.
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram
Eun Jeong Seong hits out of a greenside bunker on the 9th hole during the final round.
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram
Haru Nomura prior to her second shot on the 9th hole during the final round.
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram
Haru Nomura stands on the 8th green waiting to putt with the lead during the final round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX on Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T
Inbee Park hits out of the bunker on the 8th hole during the final round.
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram
Michelle Wie drops on the 8th hole after hitting her second shot into the water hazard.
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T
Eun Jeong Seong tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round.
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram
Haru Nomura checks out the wind prior to teeing off on the 2nd hole.
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram
Stacy Lewis tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout.
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram
Ariya Jutanugarn tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round.
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram
Michelle Wie tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round.
Ray Carlin
Special to the Star-Telegram