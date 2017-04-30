Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels, 4.30.17

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister (28) takes the ball from Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) in the 6th inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Texas Rangers Delino DeShields (3) reacts after striking out in the 5th inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) heads toward the dugout after being relieved in the 6th inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Martin Perez couldn’t get out of the sixth inning Sunday, and his record this season fell to 1-4.
Texas Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo (17) gets high fives in the dugout after a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the 5th inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Texas Rangers Robinson Chirinos (61) high fives Shin-Soo Choo (17) after his solo home run in the 5th inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Texas Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo (17) hits a solo home run in the 5th inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Los Angeles Angels Martin Maldonado (12) is tagged out by Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) in the 5th inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) stands on the mound after giving up a home run to Los Angeles Angels Kole Calhoun (56) in the third inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Los Angeles Angels Kole Calhoun (56) htits a solo home run in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Los Angeles Angels Andrelton Simmons (2) celebrates the home run by Jefry Marte (19) against the Texas Rangers in the ninth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Sam Dyson (47) pitches the 9th inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Rangers groundskeepers pick up trash on the field between innings during the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 30, 2017. Wind blew a lot of trash and debris on the field.
Los Angeles Angels second baseman Danny Espinosa (3) tries to make the tag as Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) steals second base in the 8th inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) steals second as Los Angeles Angels second baseman Danny Espinosa (3) tries to catch the throw from home in the second inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Sam Dyson (47) pitches the 8th inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Los Angeles Angels Martin Maldonado (12) high fives Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) after scoring on a single by Yunel Escobar in the 6th inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Los Angeles Angels Martin Maldonado (12) scores on a single by Yunel Escobar in the 6th inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) works the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Ryan Rua did not enjoy this bat flip, striking out in the seventh inning Sunday against the Angels. The Rangers fanned 15 times in a 5-2 loss.
