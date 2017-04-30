Jeff Banister blames lack of execution for Martin Perez's woes
Martin Perez allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings Sunday, and Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister said much of his troubles stemmed from an inability to make pitches in key situations (video by Jeff Wilson).
jwilson@star-telegram.com
More Videos
0:49
Jeff Banister blames lack of execution for Martin Perez's woes
1:57
Trials and tribulations of the LPGA on the 17th at Las Colinas Country Club
0:53
Jeff Banister breaks down Rangers' 11-14 April
1:16
Elvis Andrus says Rangers in good shape despite losing April
1:49
Cowboys secondary coach Joe Baker excited about DB-heavy draft
0:59
Carloz Gomez discusses second-career cycle
2:05
Yu Darvish thinks he passed a test in sixth inning
0:35
Here's why Jeff Banister let Yu Darvish keep pitching in the sixth
3:34
Talkin' Cowboys: Grading the draft
1:35
Angela Stanford contends at LPGA event in Irving
2:15
Grapevine gets 8-5A bragging rights after splitting 8-5A title with Colleyville Heritage
0:57
Delino DeShields gets the nod against right-handed starter
Starting pitcher Boone Montgomery did it from the mound and at the plate for the Mustangs, who won 6-3 to nab the No. 1 playoff seed out of District 8-5A Saturday at Panther Field. Video by Matthew Martinez.