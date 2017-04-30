LPGA Texas Shootout golf third round. 4.29.17

Haru Nomura fist bumps her caddie Jason McDede following her round during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Ariya Jutanugarn hits out of a greenside bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Angela Stanford reacts after just missing a birdie putt on the 18th hole during the third round.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Angela Stanford ships her third shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Mi Jung Hur drops after her second shot hit a tree and went in the water hazard on the 18th hole during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Eun Jeong Seong hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Jessica Korda waits to play her second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Suzann Pettersen leans against a tree in the 18th fairway as she waits to play her third shot during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to Star-Telegram
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Haru Nomura looks on after making birdie on the 10th hole during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Haru Nomura chips her third shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Suzann Pettersen hits her second shot on the 10th hole from behind a tree during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Ariya Jutanugarn watches her approach shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Charley Hull hits her approach shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Eun Jeong Seong reacts to a missed birdie chance on the 10th green during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Nelly Korda tees off on the 10th hole during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Inbee Park and her caddie walk up the 10th fairway during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Gerina Piller watches her putt on the 8th hole during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Marissa Steen waves after making birdie on the 8th hole during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Michelle Wie lines up her putt on the 8th hole during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Katherine Kirk putts on the 8th green during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Charley Hull tees off on the 1st hole during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Gerina Piller hits her approach shot on the 9th hole during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram
Marina Alex tees off on the 2nd hole during the third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.
Ray Carlin
Special to Star-Telegram