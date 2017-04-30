Monday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

|
MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Orioles at Red Sox
6 p.m.
ESPN
Rangers at Astros
7 p.m.
FSSW
Root Sports
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Giants at Dodgers
9 p.m.
MLB Network
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Conference Semifinals:
Game 1: Raptors at Cavaliers
6 p.m.
TNT
Game 1: Rockets at Spurs
8:30 p.m.
TNT
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Stanley Cup East semifinals:
Game 3: Capitals at Penguins
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
EPL: Liverpool at Watford
1:55 p.m.
NBCSN
FIFA Beach World Cup:
Italy vs. Mexico
2:25 p.m.
FS1
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Alabama at Ole Miss
6 p.m.
SEC Network
Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
TNT is on DirecTV/245, Dish/138, U-verse/108, FiOS/51, Time Warner/45, Charter/77
Comments