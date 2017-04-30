Sports

April 30, 2017 3:53 PM

Monday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Orioles at Red Sox

6 p.m.

ESPN

Rangers at Astros

7 p.m.

FSSW

Root Sports

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Giants at Dodgers

9 p.m.

MLB Network

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Conference Semifinals:

Game 1: Raptors at Cavaliers

6 p.m.

TNT

Game 1: Rockets at Spurs

8:30 p.m.

TNT

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stanley Cup East semifinals:

Game 3: Capitals at Penguins

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

EPL: Liverpool at Watford

1:55 p.m.

NBCSN

FIFA Beach World Cup:

Italy vs. Mexico

2:25 p.m.

FS1

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Alabama at Ole Miss

6 p.m.

SEC Network

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

TNT is on DirecTV/245, Dish/138, U-verse/108, FiOS/51, Time Warner/45, Charter/77

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cowboys secondary coach Joe Baker excited about DB-heavy draft

Cowboys secondary coach Joe Baker excited about DB-heavy draft 1:49

Cowboys secondary coach Joe Baker excited about DB-heavy draft
Here's why Jeff Banister let Yu Darvish keep pitching in the sixth 0:35

Here's why Jeff Banister let Yu Darvish keep pitching in the sixth
Yu Darvish thinks he passed a test in sixth inning 2:05

Yu Darvish thinks he passed a test in sixth inning

View More Video

Sports Videos