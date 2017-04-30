Texas Rangers Los Angeles Angels 4.29.17

Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez and right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) celebrate their teams 6-3 win over over the Los Angeles Angels following a baseball game, Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush (51) and catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) celebrate their team’s 6-3 win over over the Los Angeles Angels following a baseball game, Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush (51) celebrates after striking out Los Angeles Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun ending the baseball game.
Texas Rangers’ Carlos Gomez celebrates with manager Jeff Banister after completing the cycle with his home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Texas’ Carlos Gomez celebrates with Elvis Andrus (1) after completing the cycle Saturday during a 6-3 win over the Angels.
Texas Rangers’ Carlos Gomez points to the Rangers bench after completing the cycle with his home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Rangers’ Rougned Odor celebrates his three-run homer with third base coach Tony Beasley (27) against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Rangers’ Rougned Odor celebrates his three-run homer with Joey Gallo against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Rangers’ Rougned Odor watches his three-run homer against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Rangers’ Nomar Mazara, left, is congratulated by manager Jeff Banister after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning.
Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout runs in to score against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning.
Los Angeles Angels’ Albert Pujols, middle, argues with umpire Adam Hamari (78) after an inside pitch by Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish during the fifth inning.
Los Angeles Angels’ Albert Pujols reacts to a high pitch thrown by Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish during the fifth inning.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish pauses between throws to the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers a pitch to the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning.
Texas Rangers’ Elvis Andrus celebrates his single next to first base coach Hector Ortiz against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning.
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister, right, greets Carlos Gomez as he returns to the dugout following the first inning.
Members of the rock group The Toadies performed on the field at Globe Life Park following a baseball game between the Rangers and the Angels, Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Members of the rock group The Toadies performed on the field at Globe Life Park following a baseball game between the Rangers and the Angels, Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Members of the rock group The Toadies performed on the field at Globe Life Park following a baseball game between the Rangers and the Angels, Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Members of the rock group The Toadies performed on the field at Globe Life Park following a baseball game between the Rangers and the Angels, Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Telegram/Jim Cowsert)
