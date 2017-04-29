Grapevine gets 8-5A bragging rights after splitting 8-5A title with Colleyville Heritage

Starting pitcher Boone Montgomery did it from the mound and at the plate for the Mustangs, who won 6-3 to nab the No. 1 playoff seed out of District 8-5A Saturday at Panther Field. Video by Matthew Martinez.
mmartinez@star-telegram.com
For #1 NFL Draft pick Myles Garrett, family comes first

Sports

For #1 NFL Draft pick Myles Garrett, family comes first

Cleveland Browns first round draft pick Myles Garrett turned down a trip to Philadelphia to attend the 2017 NFL draft, opting instead to celebrate the night with the ones he loves the most, his family and friends. (video by Jared L. Christopher)

Sports Videos