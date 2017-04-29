Fossil Ridge sprinter shines at regional meet

Texas Tech signee Sean Hooper continues to succeed at 400 meters, and shows vast improvement in the 200.
ezarate@star-telegram.com
For #1 NFL Draft pick Myles Garrett, family comes first

Sports

For #1 NFL Draft pick Myles Garrett, family comes first

Cleveland Browns first round draft pick Myles Garrett turned down a trip to Philadelphia to attend the 2017 NFL draft, opting instead to celebrate the night with the ones he loves the most, his family and friends. (video by Jared L. Christopher)

Sports Videos