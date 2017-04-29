Arlington Heights sweeps Grapevine with nine inning walk off

Rangers reliever Jeremy Jeffress threw a curve ball when catcher Jonathan Lucroy called for a sinker and Albert Pujols knocked it for a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth (Video by Stefan Stevenson).
Jacqueline Bunyavong, the first Fort Worth ISD girl to win a UIL wrestling state title, on Friday earned the Optimist Club of Fort Worth's 67th annual Scholarship, Sportsmanship and Athletics award and a $5,000 scholarship.
Cleveland Browns first round draft pick Myles Garrett turned down a trip to Philadelphia to attend the 2017 NFL draft, opting instead to celebrate the night with the ones he loves the most, his family and friends. (video by Jared L. Christopher)
It was a never a secret that the Cowboys were taking a defensive player in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. They had major needs at defensive end, cornerback and safety. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)