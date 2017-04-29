Angels Rangers 4.28.201

Los Angeles Angels Kole Calhoun (56) and Mike Trout (27) celebrate the home run by Trout in the 6th inning agianst the Texas Rangers
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) watches his 3 run home run shot against the Texas Rangers in the 8th inning
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) tosses his bat after a 3 run home run shot against the Texas Rangers in the 8th inning
Los Angeles Angels Kole Calhoun (56) and Mike Trout (27) celebrate the 3-run home run by Albert Pujols (5) in the 8th inning against the Texas Rangers
Los Angeles Angels Yunel Escobar (0) rounds the bases after a leadoff home run off of Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nick Martinez (22) to start the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington Friday, April 28, 2017.
Los Angeles Angels Yunel Escobar (0) crosses home plate after a leadoff home run to start the game against the Texas Rangers
Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout (27) high fives Yunel Escobar (0) who hit a leadoff home run to start the game against the Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nick Martinez (22) works the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington Friday, April 28, 2017.
Texas Rangers first baseman Ryan Rua (16) loses the throw from Joey Gallo allowing Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout (27) to reach in the first inning
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nick Martinez (22) works the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs (45) works the first inning against the Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields (3) hits a single in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels
Texas Rangers Delino DeShields (3) slides home to score on a sacrifice fly by Carlos Gomez against the Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons (2) tags out Texas Rangers Elvis Andrus (1) who tries to steal second in the first inning
Rangers starting pitcher Nick Martinez reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Angels star Mike Trout in the sixth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields (3) gets a hit in the 6th inning against the Los Angeles Angels
Texas Rangers Nomar Mazara (30) greets Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields (3) at the plate after he scored on a double by Elvis Andrus in the 6th inning
Texas Rangers designated hitter Mike Napoli (5) hits an RBI single to tie the game in the 6th inning
Texas Rangers Nomar Mazara (30) greets Elvis Andrus at the plate after he scored on a single by Mike Napoli in the 6th inning
The Texas Rangers Six Shooters watch the fireworks show after the Rangers' 6-3 loss to the Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington Friday, April 28, 2017.
