Jeff Banister discusses another loss for Rangers bullpen

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister goes over the problems Jeremy Jeffress faced Friday and the state of the bullpen the past few weeks (video by Jeff Wilson).
jwilson@star-telegram.com
For #1 NFL Draft pick Myles Garrett, family comes first

Sports

For #1 NFL Draft pick Myles Garrett, family comes first

Cleveland Browns first round draft pick Myles Garrett turned down a trip to Philadelphia to attend the 2017 NFL draft, opting instead to celebrate the night with the ones he loves the most, his family and friends. (video by Jared L. Christopher)

Sports Videos