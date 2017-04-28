Nick Martinez held Angels to three runs in six innings

Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez allowed five hits in six innings, but two were homers as the Angels took the opener 6-3 Friday night (Video by Stefan Stevenson).
sstevenson@star-telegram.com
For #1 NFL Draft pick Myles Garrett, family comes first

Sports

For #1 NFL Draft pick Myles Garrett, family comes first

Cleveland Browns first round draft pick Myles Garrett turned down a trip to Philadelphia to attend the 2017 NFL draft, opting instead to celebrate the night with the ones he loves the most, his family and friends. (video by Jared L. Christopher)

Sports Videos