For #1 NFL Draft pick Myles Garrett, family comes first
Cleveland Browns first round draft pick Myles Garrett turned down a trip to Philadelphia to attend the 2017 NFL draft, opting instead to celebrate the night with the ones he loves the most, his family and friends. (video by Jared L. Christopher)
It was a never a secret that the Cowboys were taking a defensive player in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. They had major needs at defensive end, cornerback and safety. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)