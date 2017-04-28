Cowboys pick pass rusher with Taco Charlton in first round
It was a never a secret that the Cowboys were taking a defensive player in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. They had major needs at defensive end, cornerback and safety. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)
After being assessed a 4-shot penalty for a rules violation in the ANA Championship, an emotional Lexi Thompson addressed the media in her return to competition at the Volunteers of America Championship at Las Colinas Country Club Wednesday.