LPGA Texas Shootout 4.27.2017

April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Angela Stanford smiles as she leaves the green after shooting a 68 during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Angela Stanford hits her third shot on the par 5 18th hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Angela Stanford hits her third shot on the par 5 18th hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Angela Stanford reacts after just missing a birdie putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA So Yeon Ryu lines up her putt on the 1st hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Michelle Wie walks the first fairway during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Gerina Piller walks the first fairway during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Michelle Wie hits her approach shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Gerina Piller hits her approach shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Michelle Wie prepares to hit her third shot on the 18th hole with her lift wrist wrapped with a towel during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Lexi Thompson smiles with her caddy after a making a birdie putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Lexi Thompson reacts after a made putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Anna Nordqvist watches her approach shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Inbee Park watches her approach shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Jenny Shin reacts after her made putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Michelle Wie hits her second shot on the 1st hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Gerina Piller waits to putt on the 18th green during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Michelle Wie reads her putt from her knees on the 18th green during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Nelly Korda reacts after making a birdie on the 18th hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Nelly Korda reacts after making a birdie on the 18th hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Mi Jung Hur shot a 65 to lead the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving.
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Brooke M. Henderson hits her third shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Mi Jung Hur heads the scoring tent after completing her round of 65 during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Gerina Piller prepars to fist bump her caddy after making a birdie on the 10th hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Michelle Wie reacts to amissed birdie putt on the 10th green during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Lexi Thompson reacts to a missed birdie putt attempt on the 10th hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Ha Na Jang tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Mi Jung Hur shot a 65 to lead the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving.
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Brittany Lincicome starts her round on hole 10 during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Mi Jung Hur hugs Brooke M. Henderson after playing together during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Cristie Kerr tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
April 27, 2017; Irving, TX, USA Paula Creamer tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX. Special to S-T/Ray Carlin
Ray Carlin
Special to S-T/Ray Carlin