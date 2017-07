More Videos

1:55 Americans Song, Khang have strong starts at LPGA tournament

1:38 Jerry Jones: Luke McCown a better fit for third QB than Colin Kaepernick

0:53 Best for last? Pudge Rodriguez closes out Hall of Fame parade

1:10 Cowboys LB Sean Lee says his teammates need to make better decisions off the field

0:54 What TCU's receivers did about those dropped passes

1:09 Patterson on TCU's riches in offensive coaches: 'They don't need my help in there'

0:58 New TCU defensive end recalls sack versus Alabama

3:49 About that time the Rangers nearly traded Pudge to the Yankees ...

1:50 Former Rangers exec Johnson recalls Pudge's tryout

1:37 Pudge says career was great, but best ever by a catcher?

1:53 Adrian Beltre needs two more hits for 3,000 after two-hit game Friday

0:36 Jeff Banister says there is a buzz in the Rangers' dugout with Adrian Beltre chasing 3,000