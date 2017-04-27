Friday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

|
MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Cubs at Red Sox
6 p.m.
MLB Network
Angels at Rangers
7 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Athletics at Astros
7 p.m.
Root Sports
College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
Ole Miss at Arkansas
6 p.m.
SEC Network
TCU at Texas Tech
7 p.m.
FS1
KTCU/88.7 FM
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Playoffs First Round:
Game 6: Wizards at Hawks
Game 6: Celtics at Bulls
Game 6: Clippers at Jazz
6:30 p.m.
7 p.m.
9:30 p.m.
NBA TV
ESPN
ESPN
NFL
Time
TV/Radio
NFL Draft:
Second & Third Rounds
6 p.m.
ESPN
NFL Network
7 p.m.
ESPN2
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
LPGA: Volunteers of America
Texas Shootout
10:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA: Zurich Classic
2 p.m.
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Stanley Cup Conference Semifinals:
Game 2: Predators at Blues
Game 2: Oilers at Ducks
7 p.m.
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN
NBCSN
College lacrosse
Time
TV/Radio
Manhattan vs. Monmouth
3 p.m.
ESPNU
ACC women’s semifinal:
North Carolina vs. Boston College
4 p.m.
FSSW Plus
ACC men’s semifinals:
North Carolina vs. Syracuse
Notre Dame vs. Duke
5 p.m.
7 p.m.
ESPNews
ESPNews
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
Formula One: Practice
7 a.m.
NBCSN
NASCAR Cup: Practice
10:30 a.m.
FS1
NASCAR Xfinity: Practice
noon
FS1
NASCAR Xfinity: Final practice
2 p.m.
FS1
NASCAR Cup: Qualifying
3:30 p.m.
FS1
NHRA: Qualifying
6 p.m. (T)
FS1
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen
vs. Schalke
1:20 p.m.
FS2
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Penn State at Maryland
5 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Oklahoma St. at Baylor
6:30 p.m.
FSSW Plus
Northwestern at Nebraska
7 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Track & Field
Time
TV/Radio
Penn Relays
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN
MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291
Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758
NFL Network is on DirecTV/212, Dish/154, U-verse/630, FiOS/88, Time Warner/310, Charter/321
NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156
ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
ESPNews is on DirecTV/207, Dish/142, U-verse/604, FiOS/72, Charter/284, Time Warner/302
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198
Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650, Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382
FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300
