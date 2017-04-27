Sports

April 27, 2017 3:47 PM

Friday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Cubs at Red Sox

6 p.m.

MLB Network

Angels at Rangers

7 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Athletics at Astros

7 p.m.

Root Sports

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Ole Miss at Arkansas

6 p.m.

SEC Network

TCU at Texas Tech

7 p.m.

FS1

KTCU/88.7 FM

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Playoffs First Round:

Game 6: Wizards at Hawks

Game 6: Celtics at Bulls

Game 6: Clippers at Jazz

6:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

NBA TV

ESPN

ESPN

NFL

Time

TV/Radio

NFL Draft:

Second & Third Rounds

6 p.m.

ESPN

NFL Network

7 p.m.

ESPN2

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

LPGA: Volunteers of America

Texas Shootout

10:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA: Zurich Classic

2 p.m.

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stanley Cup Conference Semifinals:

Game 2: Predators at Blues

Game 2: Oilers at Ducks

7 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN

NBCSN

College lacrosse

Time

TV/Radio

Manhattan vs. Monmouth

3 p.m.

ESPNU

ACC women’s semifinal:

North Carolina vs. Boston College

4 p.m.

FSSW Plus

ACC men’s semifinals:

North Carolina vs. Syracuse

Notre Dame vs. Duke

5 p.m.

7 p.m.

ESPNews

ESPNews

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

Formula One: Practice

7 a.m.

NBCSN

NASCAR Cup: Practice

10:30 a.m.

FS1

NASCAR Xfinity: Practice

noon

FS1

NASCAR Xfinity: Final practice

2 p.m.

FS1

NASCAR Cup: Qualifying

3:30 p.m.

FS1

NHRA: Qualifying

6 p.m. (T)

FS1

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen

vs. Schalke

1:20 p.m.

FS2

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Penn State at Maryland

5 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Oklahoma St. at Baylor

6:30 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Northwestern at Nebraska

7 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Track & Field

Time

TV/Radio

Penn Relays

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758

NFL Network is on DirecTV/212, Dish/154, U-verse/630, FiOS/88, Time Warner/310, Charter/321

NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

ESPNews is on DirecTV/207, Dish/142, U-verse/604, FiOS/72, Charter/284, Time Warner/302

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650, Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382

FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

