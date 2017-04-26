Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins, 4.26.17

Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) gives a cold bath to Texas Rangers left fielder Delino DeShields (3) after the game as the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 14 to 3 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers left fielder Delino DeShields (3) scores on an Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) double during the sixth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) scores on a pass ball during the sixth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez (14) and left fielder Delino DeShields (3) score runs on a second baseman Rougned Odor (12) single during the fifth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) working during the sixth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez (14) fist bumps manager Jeff Banister (28) before the game as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre (29) has a laugh during batting practice as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) fielding balls as second baseman Rougned Odor (12) and third baseman Jurickson Profar (19) wait their turns as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre (29) watching batting practice as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers first baseman Ryan Rua (16) picks up third baseman Joey Gallo (13) off the ground as they celebrate as the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 14 to 3 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Keone Kela (50) working during the ninth inning as the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 14 to 3 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo (17) getting ready for batting practice as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers first baseman Ryan Rua (16) rounds the bases on his grand slam home run during the eighth inning off of Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Matt Belisle (9) as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers first baseman Ryan Rua (16) hits a grand slam home run during the eighth inning off of Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Matt Belisle (9) as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
third base coach Tony Beasley (27) checks on Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) after being caught stealing by Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez (38) throw to third baseman Miguel Sano (22) during the seventh inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) is caught stealing by Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez (38) throw to third baseman Miguel Sano (22) during the seventh inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) is caught stealing by Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez (38) throw to third baseman Miguel Sano (22) during the seventh inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jake Diekman (41) walks around during warm ups as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) scores on a wild pitch by Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Tyler Duffey (56) during the sixth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) scores on a wild pitch by Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Tyler Duffey (56) during the sixth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers left fielder Delino DeShields (3) walks during the sixth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) hits a 2 run single during the fifth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Hector Santiago (53) pitching to Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) during the fifth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) strike out during the fourth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo (17) talks to Texas Rangers hitting coach Anthony Iapoce (9) during batting practice as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez (38) and third baseman Miguel Sano (22) come in to talk to starting pitcher Hector Santiago (53) with runners at 1st and 2nd during the fourth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) slides safely on a pickoff move to Minnesota Twins first baseman Kennys Vargas (19) during the fourth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Hector Santiago (53) pitching to Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) during the fourth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez (38) walks during the fourth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers designated hitter Mike Napoli (5) strike out during the third inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) working during the third inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) singles during the second inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Minnesota Twins designated hitter Eduardo Escobar (5) is congratulated after his two run home run during the second inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers left fielder Delino DeShields (3) is caught stealing third base by Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (22) during the first inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Sam Dyson (47) going through pitching drills as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers left fielder Delino DeShields (3) steals second base as Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) can't make the tag as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Hector Santiago (53) working during the first inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) talks to starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) after walking the lead off batter during the first inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) working during the first inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Country music star Sara Spicer sings the national anthem before the game as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers third baseman Jurickson Profar (19) waits his turn at batting practice as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) stores his glove on his head while signing autographs before the game as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Texas Rangers players gather around the mound for a meeting before batting practice as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
