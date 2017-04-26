Sports

April 26, 2017 3:08 PM

Thursday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Mariners at Tigers

noon

MLB Network

Astros at Indians

5 p.m.

Root Sports

Yankees at Red Sox

6 p.m.

MLB Network

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Ole Miss at Arkansas

6 p.m.

SEC Network

LSU at Alabama

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Playoffs First Round:

Game 6: Raptors at Bucks

Game 6: Spurs at Grizzlies

6 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

TNT

TNT

NBADL

Time

TV/Radio

Finals:

Game 3: Raptors vs. Rio Grande Valley

6 p.m.

ESPNU

NFL

Time

TV/Radio

NFL Draft: First Round

7 p.m.

ESPN

NFL Network

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

LPGA: Volunteers of America

Texas Shootout

11 a.m.

Golf

PGA: Zurich Classic

2:30 p.m.

Golf

Euro. PGA: Volvo China Open

9 p.m.

1 a.m. (Fri.)

Golf

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stanley Cup Conference Semifinals:

Game 1: Rangers at Senators

Game 1: Penguins at Capitals

6 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

CNBC

NBCSN

College lacrosse

Time

TV/Radio

ACC Women’s Quarterfinals:

Duke vs. North Carolina

Boston College vs. Notre Dame

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse

Louisville vs. Virginia

9 a.m.

noon

3 p.m.

6 p.m.

FSSW Plus

FSSW Plus

FSSW Plus

FSSW Plus

Women: Maryland at Northwestern

7 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Premier League

Man. United at Man. City

1:55 p.m.

NBCSN

FIFA Beach World Cup:

Bahamas vs. Switzerland

7 p.m.

FS1

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758

TNT is on DirecTV/245, Dish/138, U-verse/108, FiOS/51, Time Warner/45, Charter/77

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650, Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382

FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

