Thursday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

|
MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Mariners at Tigers
noon
MLB Network
Astros at Indians
5 p.m.
Root Sports
Yankees at Red Sox
6 p.m.
MLB Network
College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
Ole Miss at Arkansas
6 p.m.
SEC Network
LSU at Alabama
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Playoffs First Round:
Game 6: Raptors at Bucks
Game 6: Spurs at Grizzlies
6 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
TNT
TNT
NBADL
Time
TV/Radio
Finals:
Game 3: Raptors vs. Rio Grande Valley
6 p.m.
ESPNU
NFL
Time
TV/Radio
NFL Draft: First Round
7 p.m.
ESPN
NFL Network
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
LPGA: Volunteers of America
Texas Shootout
11 a.m.
Golf
PGA: Zurich Classic
2:30 p.m.
Golf
Euro. PGA: Volvo China Open
9 p.m.
1 a.m. (Fri.)
Golf
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Stanley Cup Conference Semifinals:
Game 1: Rangers at Senators
Game 1: Penguins at Capitals
6 p.m.
6:30 p.m.
CNBC
NBCSN
College lacrosse
Time
TV/Radio
ACC Women’s Quarterfinals:
Duke vs. North Carolina
Boston College vs. Notre Dame
Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse
Louisville vs. Virginia
9 a.m.
noon
3 p.m.
6 p.m.
FSSW Plus
FSSW Plus
FSSW Plus
FSSW Plus
Women: Maryland at Northwestern
7 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Premier League
Man. United at Man. City
1:55 p.m.
NBCSN
FIFA Beach World Cup:
Bahamas vs. Switzerland
7 p.m.
FS1
MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291
Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758
TNT is on DirecTV/245, Dish/138, U-verse/108, FiOS/51, Time Warner/45, Charter/77
ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650, Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382
FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300
Comments