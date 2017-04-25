Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins, 4.25.17

Texas Rangers pitching coach Doug Brocail, right, meets starting pitcher Andrew Cashner and catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) for a conference on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo celebrates his home run with third base coach Tony Beasley (27) against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Anthony Bass (60) delivers to the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish poses for a photo with Justin and Alyssa Hall of Aledo before a baseball game against the Twins, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Texas Rangers radio broadcast announcer Eric Nadel poses for a photo with Nelson Gonzalez of the Dominican Republic before a baseball game against the Twins, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Craig Breslow (47) and shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) celebrate their win over the Texas Rangers following a baseball game, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. The Twins won 8-1.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields is forced out at second base during the ninth inning Tuesday. The Rangers had just five hits.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre looks on during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels in the dugout during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) tags out Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano (22) as Sano tries to stretch a single into a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer (7) scores past Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer connects for his single against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano (22) celebrates his home run with third base coach Gene Glynn (13) against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo celebrates his home run with Rougned Odor against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) forces out Texas Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy (25) on a single by Ryan Rua during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Texas Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy connect for a single against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) and shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) nearly collide on a fly-out hit by Texas Rangers' Mike Napoli during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana (54) delivers to the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) forces out Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus can't field the ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier is caught stealing second base by Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Cashner delivers to the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) greets center fielder Carlos Gomez (14) before the start of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Texas Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley exchanges lineups with the Minnesota Twins and umpires before a baseball game, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
TWU's head softball coach Genny Stidham throws out the first pitch before a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister (28) looks on from the dugout during the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez (14) attempts a bunt against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram
Texas Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo (17) runs to first base on his single against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Jim Cowsert
Special to the Star-Telegram