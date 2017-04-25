Wednesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

|
MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Royals at White Sox
1 p.m.
MLB Network
Astros at Indians
5 p.m.
Root Sports
Yankees at Red Sox
6 p.m.
ESPN
Twins at Rangers
7 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Dodgers at Giants
9 p.m. (JIP)
MLB Network
College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
Xavier at Kentucky
6 p.m.
SEC Network
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Playoffs First Round:
Game 5: Hawks at Wizards
Game 5: Bulls at Celtics
5 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
TNT
TNT
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
Euro. PGA: Volvo China Open
9:30 p.m.
1 a.m. (Thu.)
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Stanley Cup Conference Semifinals
Game 1: Predators at Blues
Game 1: Oilers at Ducks
7 p.m.
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
DFB-Pokal (German Cup)
Bayern Munich vs. Bor. Dortmund
1:40 p.m.
ESPN2
Premier League:
Tottenham at Crystal Palace
1:40 p.m.
NBCSN
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Wis.-Green Bay at Wisconsin
5:30 p.m.
Big Ten Network
North Texas at Texas
6 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291
Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758
TNT is on DirecTV/245, Dish/138, U-verse/108, FiOS/51, Time Warner/45, Charter/77
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650, Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382
Comments