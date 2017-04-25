Sports

April 25, 2017 3:08 PM

Wednesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Royals at White Sox

1 p.m.

MLB Network

Astros at Indians

5 p.m.

Root Sports

Yankees at Red Sox

6 p.m.

ESPN

Twins at Rangers

7 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Dodgers at Giants

9 p.m. (JIP)

MLB Network

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Xavier at Kentucky

6 p.m.

SEC Network

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Playoffs First Round:

Game 5: Hawks at Wizards

Game 5: Bulls at Celtics

5 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

TNT

TNT

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

Euro. PGA: Volvo China Open

9:30 p.m.

1 a.m. (Thu.)

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stanley Cup Conference Semifinals

Game 1: Predators at Blues

Game 1: Oilers at Ducks

7 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

DFB-Pokal (German Cup)

Bayern Munich vs. Bor. Dortmund

1:40 p.m.

ESPN2

Premier League:

Tottenham at Crystal Palace

1:40 p.m.

NBCSN

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Wis.-Green Bay at Wisconsin

5:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

North Texas at Texas

6 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758

TNT is on DirecTV/245, Dish/138, U-verse/108, FiOS/51, Time Warner/45, Charter/77

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650, Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382

