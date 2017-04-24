Rangers Twins 4.24.17

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) pitching during the first inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Keone Kela (50) protects manager Jeff Banister (28) from a ball hit during batting practice as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Minnesota Twins General Manager Thad Levine, a former Rangers assistant GM, talks to the media before the game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Texas Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli (5) talks to Minnesota Twins catcher and former Ranger Chris Gimenez (38) during the second inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Texas Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli (5) hits a double during the second inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (22) catches a Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) fly ball during the second inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) bobbles the ball on a single hit by Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer (7) during the fourth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) jumps out of the way of Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer (7) during a 4th inning double play as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) hits a single during the fourth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) and third baseman Joey Gallo (13) double steal during the fourth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez (14) is almost picked off by Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez (38) throw to first baseman Joe Mauer (7) during the fifth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) can't make the throw to first base to get Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) during the sixth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) makes a trip to the mound to calm starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) during the sixth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) in the dugout after the sixth inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc (62) working during the seventh inning as the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Former Baylor football coach Art Briles watches as the Minnesota Twins beat Texas Rangers 3-2 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Keone Kela (50) pitching with 2 outs during the ninth inning as the Minnesota Twins beat Texas Rangers 3-2 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) is called out on strikes by umpire Alfonso Marquez (72) during the ninth inning which prompted manager Jeff Banister (28) to argue and get thrown out of the gameas the Minnesota Twins beat Texas Rangers 3-2 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister (28) gets thrown out of the game during the ninth inning after umpire Alfonso Marquez (72) called shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) out on strikes as the Minnesota Twins beat Texas Rangers 3-2 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Monday, April 24, 2017.
