Tuesday’s TV/Radio for DFW Sports

MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Astros at Indians
5 p.m.
Root Sports
Yankees at Red Sox
6 p.m.
MLB Network
Twins at Rangers
7 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
Stephen F. Austin at TCU
6:30 p.m.
FSSW Plus
KTCU/88.7 FM
Mississippi St. at Ole Miss
6:30 p.m.
SEC Network
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Playoffs First Round:
Game 5: Thunder at Rockets
Game 5: Grizzlies at Spurs
Game 5: Jazz at Clippers
7 p.m.
8 p.m.
9:30 p.m.
TNT
NBA TV
TNT
NBADL
Time
TV/Radio
Finals:
Game 2: Raptors vs. Rio Grande Valley
7 p.m.
ESPNU
Boxing
Time
TV/Radio
Premier: Main event, jr. lightweights:
Mario Barrios vs. Nelson Lara
8 p.m.
FS1
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Premier League:
Southampton at Chelsea
1:40 p.m.
NBCSN
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Notre Dame at Northwestern
4 p.m.
Big Ten Network
