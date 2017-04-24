Sports

April 24, 2017 3:30 PM

Tuesday’s TV/Radio for DFW Sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Astros at Indians

5 p.m.

Root Sports

Yankees at Red Sox

6 p.m.

MLB Network

Twins at Rangers

7 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Stephen F. Austin at TCU

6:30 p.m.

FSSW Plus

KTCU/88.7 FM

Mississippi St. at Ole Miss

6:30 p.m.

SEC Network

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Playoffs First Round:

Game 5: Thunder at Rockets

Game 5: Grizzlies at Spurs

Game 5: Jazz at Clippers

7 p.m.

8 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

TNT

NBA TV

TNT

NBADL

Time

TV/Radio

Finals:

Game 2: Raptors vs. Rio Grande Valley

7 p.m.

ESPNU

Boxing

Time

TV/Radio

Premier: Main event, jr. lightweights:

Mario Barrios vs. Nelson Lara

8 p.m.

FS1

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Premier League:

Southampton at Chelsea

1:40 p.m.

NBCSN

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Notre Dame at Northwestern

4 p.m.

Big Ten Network

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758

TNT is on DirecTV/245, Dish/138, U-verse/108, FiOS/51, Time Warner/45, Charter/77

NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650, Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382

FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

TCU catcher: Big loss was 'fuel for the fire' in series win against Baylor

Jeff Banister discusses Yu Darvish's Sunday start

Yu Darvish said he felt his strongest since surgery during Sunday's eight innings

