Royals Rangers 4.23.2017

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) works the third inning against the Kansas City Royals
Starting pitcher Yu Darvish, right, is patted by catcher Jonathan Lucroy after allowing two runs over eight innings, helping the Rangers win 5-2.
Rangers ace Yu Darvish (2-2) struck out eight and walked one in an eight inning victory over the Royals on Sunday afternoon.
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) fields a ground ball hit by Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield in the third inning
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) makes the throw to first after fielding a ground ball hit by Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield in the third inning.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) walks off the back of the mound after giving up a home run to Kansas City Royals Mike Moustakas in the third inning
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after giving up a home run to Kansas City Royals Jorge Bonifacio in the third inning
Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo (17) is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a single by Elvis Andrus in the third inning
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel (39) works the 4th inning against the Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers Joey Gallo (13) reacts after being hit by a pitch in the 4th inning against the Kansas City Royals.
Texas Rangers Robinson Chirinos (61) reacts after being hit by a pitch in the 4th inning against the Kansas City Royals
Texas Rangers Ryan Rua (16) gets a high five in the dugout after scoring on a walk in the 4th inning
Texas Rangers Joey Gallo (13) gets a high five from Rougned Odor (12) after scoring in the 4th inning against the Kansas City Royals
Texas Rangers Joey Gallo (13) is greeted in the dugout after scoring in the 4th inning against the Kansas City Royals
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) dives for a ball hit by Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield in the 5th inning at Globe Life Park, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Texas Rangers Nomar Mazara (30) ducks out of the way as Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer (35) makes the out in the 5th inning
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) gets the force out on Kansas City Royals Eric Hosmer (35) before turning the double play in the 6th inning
Texas Rangers Joey Gallo (13) watches his solo home run in the 6th inning against the Kansas City Royals
Texas Rangers Joey Gallo (13) rounds the bases after a 6th inning home run against the Kansas City Royals
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) works the 7th inning agaisnt the Kansas City Royals
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) fist bumps catcher Robinson Chirinos after working the 7th inning agaisnt the Kansas City Royals
Texas Rangers Robinson Chirinos (61) runs to first after hitting a solo home run off of Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Chris Young in the 8th inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Park, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos, left, smiles after homering in the eighth inning Sunday.
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush (51) works in the 9th inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Park
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush (51) points to catcher Robinson Chirinos after the 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Park, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) and relief pitcher Matt Bush (51) celebrate after the 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) gets showered with powerade and water by Elvis Andrus (1) and Rougned Odor (12) after the 5-2 wn over the Kansas City Royals
