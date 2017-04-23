Royals vs Rangers 4.22.2017

Texas Rangers Jurickson Profar (19), Joey Gallo (13), Ryan Rua (16), and Andrew Cashner (54) chase Elvis Andrus (1) on the field after Andrus doubled in Rougned Odor to beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 at Globe Life Park, Saturday.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) reacts after hitting a run scoring single that drove in Rougned Odor to beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) reacts after a run scoring single that drove in Rougned Odor to beat the Kansas City Royals
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) gets doused with powerade and water by Robinson Chirinos and Martin Perez after the 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers Mike Napoli (5) hits a solo homer in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers Rougned Odor (12) and Mike Napoli (5) bump helmets after Napoli homered in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli (5) is greeted in the dugout after a solo home run in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Rangers starter Nick Martinez allowed only one run and four hits over seventh innings Saturday against the Royals. He struck out three and walked only one.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nick Martinez works the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Park, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) and right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) collide after Odor caught a fly ball in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer (35) catches the pop up foul hit by Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) who ducks out of the way in the 6th inning
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) goes to make the catch on a ball hit by Kansas City Royals Alex Gordon in the top of the 6th
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) can't get to a single hit by Kansas City Royals Drew Butera (9) in the top of the 6th inning
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Alex Claudio (58) works the 8th inning against the Kansas City Royals.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush (51) works the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Ranger Rougned Odor (12) hits a single in the 9th inning against the Kansas City Royals
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar (2) is late on the tag as Texas Rangers Rougned Odor (12) steals secod in the 9th inning
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar (2) forces Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo (17) out at second as he tries to turn the double play in the 6th inning
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Former United States President George W. Bush stands as God Bless America is Played during the seventh inning stretch of the game between the Kansas City Royals an the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Former United States President George W. Bush watches the game between the Kansas City Royals an the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com