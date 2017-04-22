TCU Baylor baseball 4.22.17

TCU second baseman Cam Warner walks away as Baylor’s Matt Menard celebrates an RBI double that gives gives the Bears a 7-0 lead in the fourth inning of Saturday’s baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth. Baylor went on to win 16-5.
TCU relief pitcher Austin Boyles throws against Baylor in the fourth inning of Saturday’s April 22, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. Baylor went on to win 16-5.
TCU second baseman Cam Warner takes the throw from the outfield as Baylor’s Matt Menard slides into second base with a RBI double that gives gives the Bears a 7-0 lead in the fourth inning of Saturday’s April 22, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. Baylor went on to win 16-4.
TCU shortstop Ryan Merrill throws to first for the Baylor third out in the fourth inning of Saturday’s April 22, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. Baylor went on to win 16-5.
Former TCU and San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson, left, talks with TCU football coach Gary Patterson as they watch play during the fifth inning.
TCU relief pitcher Trey Morris gets the signs as he throws against Baylor in the fifth inning.
TCU’s Elliott Barzilli throws to first for the Baylor out on a ground ball in the fifth inning.
TCU catcher Evan Skoug tags Baylor’s Richard Cunningham for the out as he gets caught in a rundown during the second inning.
TCU catcher Evan Skoug stands at the plate as Baylor’s Matt Menard celebrates a two-run home run that provided a 9-0 lead in the fourth inning Saturday at Lupton Stadium.
TCU baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle watches as Baylor gets a hit in the fifth inning. Schlossnagle called the outcome “incredibly embarrassing.”
TCU pitcher Mitchell Traver throws against Baylor in the first inning.
Baylor pitcher Montana Parsons throws against TCU in the first inning.
Baylor’s Davis Wendzel, right, runs the bases behind TCU third baseman Elliott Barzilli after hitting a solo home run for a 2-0 Bears lead.
TCU relief pitcher Charles King throws against Baylor in the second inning.
