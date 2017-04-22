Texas Wesleyan Rams spring football game 4.22.17

Diamond Meadows holds her cousin, Jiselle Rivers, both wearing Rams headbands handed out to fans. With the return of the football program, the Texas Wesleyan Rams held their first spring scrimmage at Farrington Field Saturday, April 22.
The Rams in drills on the field before the scrimmage.
Texas Wesleyan pennants for sale.
Texas Wesleyan football t-shirts for sale.
A Rams fan is ready for some photography before the scrimmage starts.
Rams fans going over the roster before the scrimmage starts.
Players line up for the national anthem.
Rams fans in basketball and cross country team shirts.
Head football coach Joe Prud’homme on the sideline during the scrimmage.
The Rams on the line during the scrimmage.
Quarterback Kane Hardin (4) during the second half of the scrimmage.
Head football coach Joe Prud’homme (c) on the sideline during the scrimmage.
Head football coach Joe Prud’homme, far right, on the sideline between halves of the scrimmage.
Led by Mark James (49, center) chanting “It’s a good day to be a Ram” players get fired up before the scrimmage. With the return of the football program, the Texas Wesleyan Rams held their first spring scrimmage at Farrington Field Saturday, April 22.
