Rangers Royals 4.21.17

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) working during the first inning as the Royals play the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon (4) gets by pitch during the first inning as the Royals play the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Kansas City Royals third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert (19) is forced out at second base and Texas Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar (19) tags the bag during the first inning as the Royals play the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez (14) kisses his bat during the first inning as the Royals play the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Tyson Ross (44) and starting pitcher Andrew Cashner (54) watching the first inning from the dugout as the Royals play the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Nathan Karns (55) sitting in the dugout after the first inning as the Royals play the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) working during the second inning as the Royals play the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) working during the second inning as the Royals play the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Nathan Karns (55) working during the second inning as the Royals play the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) rounds the bases on his second inning solo home run as the Royals play the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) is congratulated by shortstop Jurickson Profar (19) and third baseman Joey Gallo (13) after his solo home run during the second inning as the Royals play the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar (19) is almost picked off at first base on a throw from Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera (9) to first baseman Eric Hosmer (35) during the second inning as the Royals play the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Joey Gallo of the Rangers slammed a two-run home run in the second inning, giving Texas a lead it never gave up.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar (19) and third baseman Joey Gallo (13) round the bases on Gallo's home run during the second inning as the Royals play the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar (19) and third baseman Joey Gallo (13) celebrate Gallo's home run during the second inning as the Royals play the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) gets a iced water bath from shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) and second baseman Rougned Odor (12) after the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 6 to 2 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer (35) triples as Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) can't come down with a fly ball during the seventh inning as the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 6 to 2 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli (5) gets a hug from Texas Rangers relief pitcher Sam Dyson (47) before the game as the Royals play the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister (28) watching from the dugout before the game as the Royals play the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) has a big laugh when catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) tells him that they have to delay the start of the game because umpire Gary Cederstrom (38) was still in the locker room as the Royals play the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Max Faulkner
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com