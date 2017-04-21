Saturday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

|
MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Cubs at Reds
noon
MLB Network
Nationals at Mets
3 p.m.
FS1
Astros at Rays
5 p.m.
Root Sports
Cardinals at Brewers
6 p.m.
FS1
Royals at Rangers
7 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Blue Jays at Angels
9 p.m.
MLB Network
College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
South Carolina at Florida
11 a.m.
ESPN2
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech
2 p.m.
FSSW Plus
Baylor at TCU
3 p.m.
FSSW
KTCU/88.7 FM
NC State at Boston College
3 p.m.
ESPNU
New Orleans at Texas
4 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
Oregon State at UCLA
8 p.m.
ESPNU
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Playoffs First Round:
Game 4: Raptors at Bucks
Game 3: Wizards at Hawks
Game 4: Spurs at Grizzlies
Game 3: Warriors at Trail Blazers
2 p.m.
4:30 p.m.
7 p.m.
9:30 p.m.
TNT
TNT
ESPN
ESPN
Boxing
Time
TV/Radio
Main event, welterweights:
Shawn Porter vs. Andre Berto
8 p.m.
Showtime
Figure Skating
Time
TV/Radio
ISU World Team Trophy
1:30 p.m. (T)
NBCSN
College football
Time
TV/Radio
Notre Dame Spring Game
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN
Georgia Spring Game
1 p.m.
SEC Network
Penn State Spring game
2 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Alabama Spring Game
2 p.m.
ESPN
Tennessee Spring Game
3 p.m.
SEC Network
Rutgers Spring Game
4 p.m.
Big Ten Network
LSU Spring Game
7 p.m.
SEC Network
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
Euro. PGA: Shenzhen Int’l
5 a.m. (T)
Golf
PGA: Valero Texas Open
noon
2 p.m.
Golf
KTVT/11
Web.com: United Leasing &
Finance Championship
2 p.m.
Golf
Champions: Bass Pro Shops
Legends of Golf
4 p.m.
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round:
Game 5: Blues at Wild
Game 6: Canadiens at Rangers
Game 6: Oilers at Sharks
2 p.m.
7 p.m.
9:30 p.m.
KXAS/5
KXAS/5
NBCSN
Horse racing
Time
TV/Radio
Aqueduct Live: N.Y. Stallion Stakes
3 p.m.
FS2
College lacrosse
Time
TV/Radio
Maryland at Ohio State
1 p.m.
ESPNews
Michigan at Johns Hopkins
1 p.m.
ESPNU
Mixed Martial Arts
Time
TV/Radio
UFC Fight Night:
Prelims
7 p.m.
FS2
Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov
9 p.m.
FS1
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
NASCAR Cup: Practice
7:30 a.m.
FS1
NASCAR Xfinity: Qualifying
8:30 a.m.
FS1
NASCAR Cup: Final practice
10 a.m.
FS1
NASCAR Xfinity:
Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300
noon
FS1
IndyCar: Qualifying
3:30 p.m. (T)
NBCSN
AMA: Monster Energy Supercross
9 p.m.
FS2
NHRA: Qualifying
1 a.m. (Sat.)
FS1
Running
Time
TV/Radio
London Marathon
2:30 a.m. (Sun.)
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Bundesliga:
Bayern Munich vs. Mainz
Borussia Monchengladbach
vs. Borussia Dortmund
8:20 a.m.
11:20 a.m.
FS2
FS2
Premier League:
Everton at West Ham United
Middlesbrough at Bournemouth
8:55 a.m.
9 a.m.
NBCSN
CNBC
FA Cup Semifinal:
Chelsea vs. Tottenham
11 a.m.
KDFW/4
MLS: Sporting KC at FC Dallas
7 p.m.
KTXA/21
KWRD/100.7 FM
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Baylor at Oklahoma
2 p.m.
ESPN2
Oregon at Arizona
4 p.m.
ESPN2
Arkansas at Mississippi St.
5 p.m.
SEC Network
Georgia at Texas A&M
6 p.m.
ESPN2
