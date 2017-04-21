Sports

April 21, 2017 6:57 PM

Saturday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Cubs at Reds

noon

MLB Network

Nationals at Mets

3 p.m.

FS1

Astros at Rays

5 p.m.

Root Sports

Cardinals at Brewers

6 p.m.

FS1

Royals at Rangers

7 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Blue Jays at Angels

9 p.m.

MLB Network

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

South Carolina at Florida

11 a.m.

ESPN2

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech

2 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Baylor at TCU

3 p.m.

FSSW

KTCU/88.7 FM

NC State at Boston College

3 p.m.

ESPNU

New Orleans at Texas

4 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Oregon State at UCLA

8 p.m.

ESPNU

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Playoffs First Round:

Game 4: Raptors at Bucks

Game 3: Wizards at Hawks

Game 4: Spurs at Grizzlies

Game 3: Warriors at Trail Blazers

2 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

TNT

TNT

ESPN

ESPN

Boxing

Time

TV/Radio

Main event, welterweights:

Shawn Porter vs. Andre Berto

8 p.m.

Showtime

Figure Skating

Time

TV/Radio

ISU World Team Trophy

1:30 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

College football

Time

TV/Radio

Notre Dame Spring Game

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Georgia Spring Game

1 p.m.

SEC Network

Penn State Spring game

2 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Alabama Spring Game

2 p.m.

ESPN

Tennessee Spring Game

3 p.m.

SEC Network

Rutgers Spring Game

4 p.m.

Big Ten Network

LSU Spring Game

7 p.m.

SEC Network

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

Euro. PGA: Shenzhen Int’l

5 a.m. (T)

Golf

PGA: Valero Texas Open

noon

2 p.m.

Golf

KTVT/11

Web.com: United Leasing &

Finance Championship

2 p.m.

Golf

Champions: Bass Pro Shops

Legends of Golf

4 p.m.

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round:

Game 5: Blues at Wild

Game 6: Canadiens at Rangers

Game 6: Oilers at Sharks

2 p.m.

7 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

KXAS/5

KXAS/5

NBCSN

Horse racing

Time

TV/Radio

Aqueduct Live: N.Y. Stallion Stakes

3 p.m.

FS2

College lacrosse

Time

TV/Radio

Maryland at Ohio State

1 p.m.

ESPNews

Michigan at Johns Hopkins

1 p.m.

ESPNU

Mixed Martial Arts

Time

TV/Radio

UFC Fight Night:

Prelims

7 p.m.

FS2

Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov

9 p.m.

FS1

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

NASCAR Cup: Practice

7:30 a.m.

FS1

NASCAR Xfinity: Qualifying

8:30 a.m.

FS1

NASCAR Cup: Final practice

10 a.m.

FS1

NASCAR Xfinity:

Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300

noon

FS1

IndyCar: Qualifying

3:30 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

AMA: Monster Energy Supercross

9 p.m.

FS2

NHRA: Qualifying

1 a.m. (Sat.)

FS1

Running

Time

TV/Radio

London Marathon

2:30 a.m. (Sun.)

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Bundesliga:

Bayern Munich vs. Mainz

Borussia Monchengladbach

vs. Borussia Dortmund

8:20 a.m.

11:20 a.m.

FS2

FS2

Premier League:

Everton at West Ham United

Middlesbrough at Bournemouth

8:55 a.m.

9 a.m.

NBCSN

CNBC

FA Cup Semifinal:

Chelsea vs. Tottenham

11 a.m.

KDFW/4

MLS: Sporting KC at FC Dallas

7 p.m.

KTXA/21

KWRD/100.7 FM

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Baylor at Oklahoma

2 p.m.

ESPN2

Oregon at Arizona

4 p.m.

ESPN2

Arkansas at Mississippi St.

5 p.m.

SEC Network

Georgia at Texas A&M

6 p.m.

ESPN2

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758

FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301

TNT is on DirecTV/245, Dish/138, U-verse/108, FiOS/51, Time Warner/45, Charter/77

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650, Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

ESPNews is on DirecTV/207, Dish/142, U-verse/604, FiOS/72, Charter/284, Time Warner/302

